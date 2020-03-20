IHIT was on-scene in Chilliwack Friday morning. (Black Press file)

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

IHIT officers were on-scene in Chilliwack Friday morning to launch the investigation into what is believed to be a targeted hit.

Chilliwack RCMP responded late Thursday night to a report of an unconscious man inside a residence in the 9400-block of Chapman Road. Officers arrived to find the body of a deceased man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP, Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

“Police are in the evidence gathering phase of their investigation and believe the incident was targeted,” said Cpl. Mike Rail of UFVRD.

No other details will be forthcoming, until IHIT offers an update.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT tip information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or, should you with to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: IHIT released name in 2019 Chilliwack homicide

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daily update on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Surrey residents concerned about social-distancing rules not being followed

Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘use social media to call people out’

Surrey dump-truck driver found to be impaired in Cloverdale: RCMP

Police say driver pulled over for sobriety check

COVID-19: Delta orders stores to curb bulk buys, provide dedicated hours for seniors

Mayor Harvie issued the order, effective immediately, under Delta’s local state of emergency

‘Full-blown soccer game’ at Surrey park concerns resident amid COVID-19 fears

City of Surrey has closed recreation centres, pools and other facilities, but not parks

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

Most Read