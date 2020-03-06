Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Gabriel Klein has been convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Gabriel Klein has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer, 13.

Justice Heather Holmes rendered her verdict Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, reading a 15-page synopsis of her decision rather than the full 55-page judgment.

Klein, 24, was also convicted of the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl (whose name is protected by a publication ban), who was also stabbed when she and Reimer sat in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of the families, many of whom wore black-and-red “Abby Strong” T-shirts. Before the proceedings started, a sheriff asked that, at the judge’s request, everyone wearing the T-shirts cover them up or remove them in order to ensure the “impartiality” of the court.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

A conviction for second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years and is determined by the judge.

Klein’s trial began in October, and the court heart that he stabbed Reimer 14 times and the other girl four times.

RELATED: Closing arguments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

RELATED: No defence witnesses in trial of man charged in killing of Abbotsford student

His lawyer, Martin Peters, said that Klein had stolen alcohol and a hunting knife in the hours before the attack and committed the thefts because he wanted to get drunk and use the weapon to stab a police officer in hopes of triggering a suicide-by-cop scenario.

Peters said Klein was experiencing a “mental dysfunction” and he thought Reimer was a “shape-shifting witch” and the other girl was a “monster with maggots coming out of her back” when he stabbed them both.

But Crown prosecutor Rob Macgowan argued that Klein – who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia – was not experiencing a mental disorder at the time of the attacks.

More to come ….

– with files from The Canadian Press

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say
Next story
Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Just Posted

Transportation Minister talking about local investments in Surrey today

Claire Trevena keynote speaker at Surrey Board of Trade Luncheon at Eaglequest Golf Course in Fleetwood

Delta School District cancels spring break trips citing coronavirus risk

District believes the risk of contracting the virus, being quarantined is ‘significant and increasing’

Cloverdale taekwondo instructor feels martial arts can empower people

Karen Bennett believes she can make a difference in people’s lives everyday

Two years later, Surrey RCMP continue to look for missing man

Danny Bayer was last seen March 6, 2018 in Guildford

OPINION: We need to do more to bridge the pay gap writes Cadieux

Stephanie Cadieux argues for stand-alone, pay equity legislation

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Vancouver police seize third stash of weapons in nine days’ time near Oppenheimer Park

Officers seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets, VPD says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Controversial Fort Langley land to become part of Kwantlen First Nation reserve

Eric Woodward’s foundation and companies are transferring the land

Most Read