BREAKING: Langley Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

After more than 34 years in business, Gabby’s Country Cabaret has succumbed to the mounting financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
Late Tuesday night, owner Steve Gallagher took to social media to announce the permanent closure of the bar and live entertainment venue in its current location, 20297 Fraser Hwy.
“We were one of – if not the longest – running nightclubs in B.C., so this decision is heartbreaking,” Gallagher said.
Given the pandemic’s indefinite hold on the the bar and live music industry, the owner said it didn’t seem possible for the business to reopen “under anything close to normal conditions.”
“We have been so fortunate to be at our current location on Fraser Highway in Langley for the last 34 years, making memories with all of you: our customers, who made Gabby’s what it is and gave it the life that it had,” he went on to say.
READ MORE: Riverdale filmed at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley
“Many relationships began because of Gabby’s. People fell in love, met their new best friend, ran into old friends, partied with their parents, heard their favourite song for the first time, made plans for the future…
A place that didn’t take itself too seriously, but had all the character that comes with so many years of history.”
Gallagher hopes in the possibility for the Cabaret to settle in new digs, elsewhere.
“We hope that wherever we end up in the future, and we do hold out hope for a new future, that you will follow us,” he said.
According to its website, Gabby’s has won BC Country Music Association’s Country Club of the Year award twelve times in the past seventeen years.
Musicians including Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, Washboard Union, and Aaron Pritchett have all graced its stage.
View this post on Instagram
Today, it is with extreme sadness that we must announce the permanent closing of Gabby’s Country Cabaret at its current location. We were one of, if not THE, longest running nightclubs in BC, so this decision is heartbreaking to ownership, our staff, the bands, and we think to all of our patrons and friends who made Gabby’s what it is. With the current world situation, unfortunately the bar and live music industry is on an indefinite hold, and there doesn’t seem to be time in the near future for when we could reopen and return to Gabby’s under anything close to normal conditions. We have been so fortunate to be at our current location on Fraser Highway in Langley for the last 34 years, making memories with all of you: our customers, who made Gabby’s what it is and gave it the life that it had. Many relationships began because of Gabby’s. People fell in love, met their new best friend, ran into old friends, partied with their parents, heard their favourite song for the first time, made plans for the future, and had some of the best times of their lives in our one of a kind venue. A place that didn’t take itself too seriously, but had all the character that comes with so many years of history. We were so lucky that our stage was graced by the immense talent of musicians and artists over the years that started a party like no one else could do. We have had some of the best local, and even world class talent come out to entertain on our stage. We’ve even had the opportunity to shine on the big (and small) screen in numerous movies and tv shows. Gabby’s has always been about so much more then just that building; it’s the patrons, staff, music and atmosphere that make Gabby’s’s what it is. We hope that wherever we end up in the future, and we do hold out hope for a new future, that you will follow us. Thank you all for 34 years of partying with Gabby’s Country Cabaret. -Steve Gallagher, Owner