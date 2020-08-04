The B.C. Day weekend fire burns outside of Harrison Hot Springs. As of Tuesday morning, the fire grew overnight from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares, raging out of control. (Contributed Photo/Rob Quiring).

Wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs fire ‘out of control’

Blaze grew from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight

The wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs is now listed as out of control as of Tuesday morning.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was originally discovered on Sunday, August 2. On Monday it burned through 1.5 hectares approximately 4 kilometres off of Sts’ailes Forest Service Road. It has since grown “out of control” according to wildfire officials and has grown to 10 hectares.

The fire is reportedly human-caused.

RELATED: Wildfire burns near Harrison Hot Springs

READ ALSO: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

Witnesses report helicopters and water bombers have flown over the scene in an effort to contain the blaze.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

bc wildfiresHarrison Hot Springs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test
Next story
Wildfire breaks out near Harrison Hot Springs

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters battle truck, trailer fires in Brownsville

One man was take to Surrey Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation

‘We want to help’: As overdose deaths spike, beds lay empty at long-term Surrey rehab centre

John Volken Academy searching for ‘students’ to enlist in two-year residential treatment program

Volunteers sought for Delta food security program

Earthwise Society looking for help as Shared Harvest program expands to serve North Delta

PHOTOS: B.C. Day long weekend on White Rock beach

Hundreds of families gathered at the beach Sunday

Seeds of Change Surrey to launch two new programs

United Way of the Lower Mainland donated $77,000

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs fire ‘out of control’

Blaze grew from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Police lay out details of mental health response in Abbotsford over long weekend

APD officers assist mental health team for three hours yesterday, man sent to hospital with injury

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Most Read