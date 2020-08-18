Screenshot/Google Maps

BREAKING: Firefighters called to wildfire near Agassiz

Agassiz, Popkum and North Fraser firefighters on scene

Agassiz, Popkum and North Fraser firefighters have all been called to the scene of a reported wildfire on Mount Woodside on Tuesday (August 18). Fire crews are staged near Highlands Boulevard in Agassiz.

There are reports of a car on fire in the area.

As of July 31, the wildfire danger rating in Agassiz is “high,” meaning only campfires in approved fire permits with a valid burn permit are allowed at a maximum size of half a metre by half a metre. All larger fires are prohibited at this time, according to the Agassiz Fire Department.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 475 that burned in 2020, 100 of which started in the last seven days. There are 79 active fires (64 in the past two days). This listing does not currently include the Agassiz wildfire as the situation is still developing.

The Sts’ailes Forest Service Road fire was the most recent wildfire in the area, no longer listed on B.C. Wildfire Service’s map of active fires three days before the Mount Woodside blaze started.

More to come.

