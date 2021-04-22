Fire sends thick black smoke above Surrey industrial area

Firefighters say blaze burning just off of Tannery Road and Highway 17 in Surrey

A fire is burning in the industrial area just off of Tannery Road near Highway 17 in Surrey.

Traffic is slow through that stretch right now, with thick black smoke blowing across Highway 17.

Steve Serbic, assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Service, said the fire is at a recycling company “so what they have is a large pile of basically recycling material and it’s hard to tell what inside of it … So it’s generating a lot of black smoke, so I think people in New West and Surrey can see this.

“It’s just a pile of recycling materials that the crews are going to have to pick away at and put a bunch of water on it.”

Serbic said the call came in just before 3 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., Serbic said the fire was contained to the pile, and no injuries were reported.

He added it might take the crews “a little while” to clear it.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.



