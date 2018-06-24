BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

  • Jun. 24, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Flames engulfed a popular downtown restaurant in Chilliwack Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at Banners Restaurant, just as people were gathering downtown for the annual car show.

There is no official word on the cause of the blaze, although one witness said it may have been a grease fire in one of the kitchen vents.

The restaurant was completely destroyed. There is still now word, however, on the extent of or damage to other buildings in the Yale Road strip mall it’s attached to.

Fire crews from multiple halls were on scene.

Watch theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

Previous story
Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession
Next story
Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Just Posted

Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

VIDEO: Soviet-era tank crushes cars at Cloverdale Legion open house

Cloverdale Legion held open house with various activities for children

BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Man shot dead in Clayton area of Surrey, witnesses sought by police

It happened in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Vancouver shuts down Downtown Eastside residence due to ‘deplorable negligence’

The Regent Hotel is in ‘horrific condition’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (updated)

Plane lost power shortly after takeoff, RCMP told

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Most Read