RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

BREAKING: Explosion reported in downtown Prince George

RCMP ask public to stay away from unfolding scene

First responders are at the scene of an explosion in downtown Prince George.

“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly. We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely. The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

The blast occurred at an abandoned restaurant called The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre. It was originally the city’s bus depot and is a very old structure.

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

The public is asked to avoid entering this area.

RCMP confirm the explosion occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning (Aug. 22).

The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

More to come

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greek firefighters find 18 bodies in an area struck by a major wildfire
Next story
Family of Tanner Krupa appeal to public on 6-year anniversary of homicide in Surrey

Just Posted

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains

Cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park during the annual Tour de Cure in 2022. Organizers are advising motorists to drive with caution in the Fraser Valley Aug. 26 - 27 as more than 1,500 cyclists will be participating in the fundraising event. (Photo: Jenna Hauck)
Tour de Cure issues traffic advisory for Aug. 26-27

Caber, Delta Police Department’s trauma K9, travelled to Las Vegas to help comfort the victims of the Route 91 music festival shooting in 2017. Caber retired from duty in October of 2019, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2023 at 15 years old. (Kim Gramlich/Delta Police Department photo)
Trailblazing Delta police victim support dog Caber passes away

Ocean Park teen Orson Merry, 14, competing in Germany. (Marius Constantin photo)
Ocean Park teen wins 2 international freestyle skateboard titles in 3 months