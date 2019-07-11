UPDATE: Delta police say one in custody after man barricaded himself in Tsawwassen home

Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team was called to the 500-block Tralee Crescent

UPDATE (1:02 p.m., July 11): Delta police now have one man in custody. The residence is now empty, but police have secured it for further investigation.

According to a press release, no shots were fired during the incident and no one has been injured.

Delta police thank all the residents in the area for their patience as this matter was dealt with.

Original story:

Delta police are dealing with a barricaded in man in Tsawwassen.

According to press release, DPD officers attended a home in the 500-block of Tralee Crescent late on July 10 to affect an arrest.

The individual in question refused to exit the residence, and a Delta police negotiator was called in to assist.

Negotiations continued overnight but were not successful. A warrant was then obtained, however the individual is refusing to comply with police demands.

The Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team is now on site. The individual remains barricaded in the home.

More to come…



