(Delta Police Department photo)

UPDATE: Delta police say one in custody after man barricaded himself in Tsawwassen home

Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team was called to the 500-block Tralee Crescent

UPDATE (1:02 p.m., July 11): Delta police now have one man in custody. The residence is now empty, but police have secured it for further investigation.

According to a press release, no shots were fired during the incident and no one has been injured.

Delta police thank all the residents in the area for their patience as this matter was dealt with.

Original story:

Delta police are dealing with a barricaded in man in Tsawwassen.

According to press release, DPD officers attended a home in the 500-block of Tralee Crescent late on July 10 to affect an arrest.

The individual in question refused to exit the residence, and a Delta police negotiator was called in to assist.

Negotiations continued overnight but were not successful. A warrant was then obtained, however the individual is refusing to comply with police demands.

The Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team is now on site. The individual remains barricaded in the home.

More to come…


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them
Next story
Should Surrey create a campsite for its homeless?

Just Posted

Should Surrey create a campsite for its homeless?

It’s an idea floated by a Whalley service provider, and city says ‘nothing is off the table at this point’

Surrey councillor vows to push for Cloverdale rink in this year’s budget

Councillor also pitches townhall meetings before draft budget is finalized ‘to let people have more input’

Surrey council unanimously approves ‘deeply’ affordable housing project

Options Community Services hopes council will waive $1.5 million in development fees for the project

UPDATE: Delta police say one in custody after man barricaded himself in Tsawwassen home

Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team was called to the 500-block Tralee Crescent

New location for Surrey Food Bank hits a snag

‘Three years of our lives over in three seconds,’ executive director says of council’s decision

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

North Delta happenings: week of July 11

Events and community listings for North Delta

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Most Read