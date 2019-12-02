The proposed 35-storey highrise at 75A Avenue and Scott Road as seen from the south-east. (Hari Homes Inc./Barnett Dembek Architects Inc. photo)

BREAKING: Council denies 35-storey North Delta highrise proposal

Council voted 5-2 to reject the project on Monday night

Delta council has voted 5-2 to reject a 35-storey highrise project proposed for the corner of 75A Avenue and Scott Road.

Last week, following nine hours of public hearings over two days, council put off discussion of the project until its next regular meeting on Monday, Dec.2 at North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre.

READ MORE: Council postpones decision on North Delta highrise project

SEE ALSO: Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

On Monday night, Coun. Jeannie Kanakos opened the discussion by moving that council deny the application.

After some discussion, councillors Dan Copeland, Alicia Guichon, Lois Jackson and Bruce McDonald voted in favour of Kanakos’ motion, with only Coun. Dylan Kruger and Mayor George Harvie in favour of moving the project forward.

The proposed 35-storey highrise had drawn a fair amount of criticism since council received the application in May 2017, prompting several revisions based on feedback received from council committees and at various public information meetings.

The latest change, received by the city on May 16, increases the number of units in the project from 294 to 335 in order to make 20 per cent of them (70 units) affordable housing under the Affordable Home Ownership Program.

AHOP is a BC Housing initiative that provides interim construction financing at reduced rates and leverages contributions from project partners (such as the City of Delta) to ensure units are made available for eligible home buyers at five to 20 per cent below market value.

However, the project would also have necessitated a significant change to the official North Delta community plan. The OCP does call for high-density mixed use development along Scott Road, namely at 72nd, 80th, 88th and 96th, as well as medium-density mixed use development at 64th and 84th avenues, but the location of the proposed highrise is currently zoned as “medium density residential,” a designation intended for low-rise multi-family structures no more than six storeys high.

More to come…

SEE ALSO: Residents group protests against proposed 35-storey North Delta highrise


