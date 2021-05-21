UPDATE: Human remains found on Surrey roadside; man arrested for murder

Police say officers initially responded to report of a fire

Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police say a man has been arrested after human remains were found on a Surrey roadside following a fire.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday (May 21), police were called to a report of a fire in a ditch on 48th Avenue near 168th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko.

Sturko said when the fire was extinguished by Surrey Fire Service, “officers located human remains.”

Photos taken from a news helicopter show a white blanket covering what appears to be a body just off the side of 48th Avenue in the grass, near the Nicomekl River.

Shortly after, around 5 a.m., a man was arrested for murder at a home in Newton. He has since been taken into custody, she added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

Sturko said it “does not appear to be a random act” and the investigation is still in its early stages.

“However this incident is not believed to have any connection to gang activity.”

She added the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as 48th Avenue is closed to traffic. 168th Street remains open in both ways.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It’s not known if the victim died there or was brought there after.

“That’s something for the investigators to sort out at this point in time. They will be holding the scene there, at the location of the fire, said Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said.

This is Surrey’s seventh homicide this year.

More to come…

– with file by Tom Zytaruk



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey