Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth talks about seeking input on modernizing the Emergency Program Act calling upon emergency management practitioners, First Nations leaders, business and others during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press photo)

BREAKING: B.C. suspends Delta’s local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

Move to allow for provincial co-ordination of pandemic response and management of supply chains

The B.C. government has suspended all local states of emergency, including the City of Delta’s, as it moves to co-ordinate pandemic responses province-wide.

As part of a series of new steps taken under the provincial state of emergency, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the suspension of all local states of emergency specific to the COVID-19 pandemic (except for the City of Vancouver, which is governed by different a different charter from other B.C. municipalities).

The move is billed as giving municipal councils the ability to hold more flexible meetings to expedite decisions, as well as allowing the province to co-ordinate the potential use use of local publicly-owned facilities like community centres for self-isolation, testing, medical care, warehousing and distribution.

“Many local governments, First Nations and partners have stepped up to make sure they have prepared to protect their communities from the impacts of COVID-19. Today’s measures will make sure communities are taking necessary steps, in co-ordination with the province, to get ready should more action be required to combat COVID-19.”

READ MORE: B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities (March 26, 2020)

The City of Delta declared a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 19. Since then, the city and Mayor George Harvie have issued a number of orders under the local state of emergency, including mandating local stores set aside time every day for seniors and others who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop separate from from the general public, and store managers take steps to discourage overbuying of all goods and limit the quantity of “key items” that a single person may purchase in one day.

Mayor and council also passed a bylaw enabling the City of Delta to defer the late payment penalty deadline for 2020 flat rate utility bills until June 1, 2020, and just yesterday (Wednesday, March 25) gave first, second and third reading to amendments to the city’s Emergency Program Bylaw which would enable police and bylaw enforcement officers to ticket and fine anyone who isn’t adhering to orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council is set to vote on giving the bylaw amendments fourth reading and final adoption at special council meeting on Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Delta council votes to fine people who don’t socially distance, respect closures (March 24, 2020)

More to come…


Coronavirus

