One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The crash happened close to the Caroline Mines exit

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

One person is dead from the vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m., BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were called to the scene close to the Carolin Mine exit, southbound on the highway. The crash was between a car and a commerical flatbed truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Highway patrol is in the early stages of the investigation but it appears drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the soundbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane in the area until at least 5 p.m.

Original

A vehicle crash is causing delays southbound on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the Carolin Mine exit. Southbound is down to one lane in the area.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

DriveBC’s next update is at 11 a.m. Delays are expected.

More to come.

READ MORE: Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla Highwayhighway chaosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homicide team identifies suspect vehicle in fatal Richmond gang shooting
Next story
GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again

Just Posted

A man walks past Cloverdale Pharmasave Aug. 1, 2023. Cloverdale Pharmasave is celebrating its 40th year of being in business and will hold a special celebration and customer appreciation day Sept. 9. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 40th anniversary with customer appreciation day

Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)
Body recovered at Crescent Beach in South Surrey late Monday afternoon

In “Turning Red,” first of the Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park this Saturday evening (Aug. 5), a teen girl transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets overly excited. See listing under Movies, below.
SURREY EVENTS: ‘Turning Red’ first among Movies Under the Stars, and more

Dawn Petten and Christopher Allen in “The Birds the Bees,” among Arts Club Theatre Company plays touring to Surrey in the coming months. Set in adjoining bedrooms, the play is a Canadian comedy about “love, lust, beekeeping and the artificial insemination of turkeys.” (Photo: Moonrider Productions/Arts Club)
23 shows in Surrey’s next Presentation Series starting in mid-September