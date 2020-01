White Rock RCMP is investigating an early-morning break-in at Kent Street Activity Centre. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP are investigating a break-in at the city’s seniors’ centre.

Const. Chantal Sears said the 1475 Kent St. centre’s alarm was triggered at 5:44 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27), when a person or persons broke windows to gain entry.

Items were taken from the centre’s front/reception area, Sears said.

Anyone with information that could help police identify and locate those responsible is asked to call police at 778-593-3600.



