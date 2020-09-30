Break and enter at Surrey home leads to large drug seizure

A break-in at a Guildford home lead Surrey police to a huge stage of drugs, cash and a handgun earlier this month, RCMP say.
Police say they were called to a home in the 10600-block of 140 Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 for a report of a break and enter in progress. The suspects were gone by the time police arrived but officers found a “large quantity of drugs and cash” inside the home as they investigated.
RCMP say investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the home later the same day and seized numerous items including suspected crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and a drug-cutting agent.
Officers also located and seized more $200,000 in cash, as well as a handgun and ammunition.
Police say no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.
