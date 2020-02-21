Brand new Tesla crashes into Surrey store front, mounts gas line

Driver was heading to the Autoplan store, straight off the lot

Surrey firefighters work on a brand new Tesla that crashed into a store front in Newton Friday afternoon, mounting a gas line. (Photo: Dal Hothi)

A brand-new Tesla crashed into a Surrey store front on Friday afternoon, mounting a gas line.

Surrey firefighters were called in to extract the car, which nearly impaled a store at Khalsa Business Centre, at 8334 128th Street in Newton.

“They were on their way to the Autoplan place,” Surrey Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said, “and for whatever reason they hit the gas instead of the brake or something.

“Brand new Tesla, right off the lot,” he said. “He’s driven it from the lot to the Autoplan store.”

Wyatt said the driver was not injured.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said the gas was shut off and that police are investigating what exactly led to the crash.

“There’s no danger to the immediate area,” Wright said. “There was no need for evacuation. The gas leak was contained very quickly.”

Photo by Dal Hothi



