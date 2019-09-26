Boyfriend charged after pregnant B.C. woman, missing for 19 years, found dead

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

BC RCMP say they made an arrest in connection to the death of a pregnant woman who was last seen in Abbotsford 19 years ago.

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15, after Fehr’s body was found at a rural property just outside 100 Mile House.

Fehr was last seen on April 23, 2000 when she had Easter dinner with her family, including her two daughters, in Abbotsford, police said at a news conference at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Thursday.

Theisen said on June 19, 2000 Angel Fehr was reporter missing to police by a concerned family member. She was 27 at the time.

After dinner, Fehr and Larsen left to drive back to Kamloops. The expectant mother was never seen or heard from again.

Police said that investigators determined early in the investigation that it was out of character for Fehr not to be in contact with her two daughters. She also missed pre-natal appointments and activity halted on her banking and cell phone records.

Larsen has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

