Arnad Naphar, 14, missing in Surrey. (RCMP photo)

Boy, age 14, missing in Surrey

Arnad Naphar was last seen at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 4 in the 6500-block of 138th Street

Surrey Mounties are asking people to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Arnad Naphar was last seen at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 4 in the 6500-block of 138th Street.

He is South Asian, five feet nine inches tall, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white jacket, black pajamas pants and was riding a grey bicycle with no helmet.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” said Sergeant Joe Johal. “It’s out of character for this person to be out of touch with his family for this long.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Most Read