A two-year-old boy was hit by a car at this Squamish intersection on Saturday, May 23, 2020, RCMP said. (Squamish RCMP handout)

Boy, 2, left with ‘soft tissue injuries’ after being hit by car in Squamish intersection

Boy was release from hospital, police continue to investigate

Squamish RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old was hit at an intersection while riding his bike Saturday.

Police said they responded to the call at 2:30 p.m., with paramedics and firefighters already on scene. The collision took place at on The Boulevard at Highlands Way North in the community of Garibaldi Highlands. Mounties said the toddler was riding his bike into the intersection when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He was taken to hospital and then released with “soft tissue injuries.” The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

