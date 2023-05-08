Boy, 11, hit by car in Newton

Police say his injuries weren’t life-threatening. It happened at 8:20 a.m. Sunday, in the 7600-block of 147A Street

Emergency crews at the scene where a car hit a young child in the 7600-block of 147A Street at 8:20 a.m. Sunday, May 7. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car in Newton on Sunday morning in the 7600-block of 147A Street.

The child’s injuries weren’t life threatening when he was taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“Based on the initial investigation it appears the child was riding a scooter and then suddenly entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle,” Munn said.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in time it doesn’t look like there is anything criminal or that there’ll be any charges in relation to this investigation,” she added. “Happy to hear that the child didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries.”

