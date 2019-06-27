Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

These week-old kittens were found in a box on a median in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

The SPCA Maple Ridge Branch is caring for four orphaned kittens found in a closed box on the centre median of 113B Avenue in the city.

“The person who found these kittens was waiting for a nearby train to pass and had turned off the engine of his vehicle while he waited,” said Maple Ridge SPCA branch manager Krista Shaw. “When the engine was off he heard the kittens crying in the box and rescued them.”

A local vet treated the week-old kittens for fleas and they were extremely warm from being outside in the heat but are doing well. The kittens, three female and one male, are being bottle-fed and have been placed in foster homes in pairs.

“Their eyes haven’t opened yet. They are very vocal and like to let us know when they are hungry,” said Shaw.

The Maple Ridge SPCA is in need of orphaned kitten nursing bottles, powdered kitten replacement milks, Snuggle Safe heating pads, donations towards their recovery and baby receiving blankets.

Donations can be made at the branch, 10235 Jackson Road, Maple Ridge or online at shop.spca.bc.ca/products/orphan-kitten-care-for-a-day.

All kittens will be ready for adoption in eight weeks.



