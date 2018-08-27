(Bowen Island Brewing)

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

The province is recalling two Bowen Island beers because of worries about “can defects.”

The beer is made by Vancouver-based Northam Beverages and distributed by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

According to a release on Monday, the recall comes after some cans were found to have sharp metal sticking out from the rims.

The affected beers are:

  • Bowen Island – Artisan IPA, Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215
  • Bowen Island – West Coast Lager, Lot number L18207

Sharp metal bits poking out from some Bowen Island Brewing beer cans. (Province of B.C.)

The beers are sold in six-packs and the lot number is printed on the bottom of the cans.

Customers are asked to return any defective beer for a full refund.

Previous story
White Rock water information session indicated concerns, anger
Next story
Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Drug Unit seizes drugs, cash and car in Port Moody bust

Police say warrant was executed at home after months-long investigation into dial-a-dope line

‘No evidence’ following shots-fired reports in South Surrey

Early-morning disturbance blamed on fireworks

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

White Rock water information session indicated concerns, anger

Organizer Ross Buchanan says residents have no trust in administration

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Shows added after Christian school’s students no longer required to sign controversial convenant

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

VIDEO: Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies thrills young fans

Autograph signing by 17-year-old Whitecaps sensation at skills camp for kids

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Most Read