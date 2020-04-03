The 2020 BOundary Bay Airshow, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 18, has been cancelled due to teh ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Boundary Bay Airshow latest Delta event cancelled due to COVID-19

Airshow joins the Delta Triathlon, Tour de Delta and North Delta Family Day on list of cancellations

Add the Boundary Bay Airshow to the list of events cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Delta this week cancelled the airshow, as well as the 2020 Tour de Delta and Fire & Emergency Services open houses at Hall No. 1 in Ladner and Hall No. 3 in North Delta.

In mid-March, the city cancelled all parks, recreation and culture programs, non-essential meetings and events through to the end of April, later adding the Delta Triathlon (scheduled to return on May 2 after a five-year hiatus) to the list of cancellations.

Other events in Delta that have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic include:

  • Spring 2020 free compost week (March 28 – April 5)
  • North Delta Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt at Sunbury Park (April 12)
  • 28th Annual Earth Day Pilgrimage (April 19)
  • Spring Clean-Up – Tsawwassen (April 20)
  • Spring Clean-Up – Ladner (April 21)
  • Ladner Easter Parade and Egg Hunt (April 21)
  • Spring Clean-Up – North Delta (April 29-30)
  • Delta Triathlon (May 2)
  • OWL Open House (May 2-3, tentatively postponed until June 6-7)
  • North Delta Lions Club Ladies Diamond Night (May 6)
  • Ladner May Days (May 22-24)
  • North Delta Family Day (June 14)
  • Tour de Delta (July 10-12)
  • Boundary Bay Airshow (July 18)
  • Delta Community Animal Expo (Aug. 16)

Ladner Bandfest is still scheduled for June 6-7, though a decision on whether the event will go ahead as planned is expected on May 1. Meanwhile, the 5th annual Tsawwassen Rotary Soap Box Derby is still scheduled for June 13, and the 3rd annual Tsawwassen Bathtub Race and Festival is scheduled for Aug. 15.

(Tell us about any updates or events we’ve missed by emailing editor@northdeltareporter.com.)

Last month, the city also closed all recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, art centres, senior centres, libraries, skate parks, bike parks, playground equipment (including those on school grounds and in Metro Vancouver-operated parks), sport courts (including basketball and tennis courts), artificial turf fields, picnic shelters, golf courses and park parking lots, as well as city hall, the Delta Archives, the Delta Nature Reserve boardwalk and the stairs at Fred Gingell Park in Tsawwassen, in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Delta School District has done the same, closing all playgrounds, sport fields and hard-court areas, as well as removing equipment such as basketball hoops, and Metro Vancouver has closed the parking lots at Boundary Bay Regional Park, Deas Island Regional Park and Delta Heritage Airport and park facilities such as playgrounds, docks, rental facilities and picnic areas are closed.

Both city and regional parks in Delta remain otherwise open, at least for the time being.

The Delta Police Department has also closed its headquarters in Ladner and the North Delta Public Safety Building to the public and completely closed all of its community police stations. The DPD has also suspended its volunteer programs and fingerprinting services, and scaled back on some policing services n order to conserve resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For example, instead of attending all property crime-related calls in person, officers will now be taking more of those types of reports by phone.

For more about the city’s response to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on city services — plus precautions to take to lessen the chance of contracting the virus as well as links to the Fraser Health, Health Canada, HealthLink BC and BC Centre for Disease Control websites — visit delta.ca/coronavirus.


