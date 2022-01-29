Booster doses hit 32% in Surrey, 49% in South Surrey/White Rock

About 44% of 5- to 11-year-olds have had their first dose

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about three per cent, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Jan. 27 are: North Surrey (39 per cent), Whalley (38 per cent), Guildford (44 per cent), West Newton (35 per cent), East Newton (37 per cent), Fleetwood (47 per cent), Cloverdale (53 per cent), Panorama (49 per cent) and South Surrey (58 per cent).

That’s 44.4 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up a little more than six per cent (41 per cent) from Jan. 20 Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Nov. 29.

Since Jan. 27, vaccination rates for Surrey’s five-to-11 age group have nearly caught up to the rest of B.C. and the Fraser Health region. The provincial average is 51 per cent, while 48 per cent in the Fraser Health region have had their first dose.

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have started to slow down, with only Whalley, East Newton and Panorama reporting increases.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Jan. 27 are: North Surrey (93 per cent), Whalley (96 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (97 per cent), East Newton (97 per cent), Fleetwood (94 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (96 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 93.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.4 (93.4 per cent) from Jan. 20. First doses are at 96.6 per cent, which is 0.3 per cent (96.3 per cent) from Jan. 20. West and East Newton are the first communities in this age category to hit 100 per cent for first doses.

Provincewide as of Jan. 27, it was slightly lower with 90 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 92.6 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Jan. 27, 87 per cent have received both doses (up from 86.8 per cent Jan. 20) and 91.4 per cent have had a single dose (up from 91.2 per cent).

For second doses for those 18-plus, only Guildford reported an increase.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Jan. 27 are: North Surrey (94 per cent), Whalley (96 per cent), Guildford (90 per cent), West Newton (98 per cent), East Newton (97 per cent), Fleetwood (94 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (96 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 94.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.1 per cent (94.1 per cent) from Jan. 20. Meantime, 96.9 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.2 per cent (96.7 per cent).

Whalley has since reached 100 per cent for first doses, joining both West and East Newton.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 90.4 per cent by Jan. 27, and first doses are at 93 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 97.1 per cent have had one dose (the same from Jan. 20) – with Whalley, North Surrey and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 95.1 have received both doses (up from 94.7 per cent). West Newton is the first community to hit a 100-per-cent vaccination rate, with Whalley and East Newton just behind at 99 per cent.

The 50-plus age group, as of Jan. 27, saw a slight increase overall, but only North Surrey and Fleetwood.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (89 per cent), Whalley (93 per cent), Guildford (90 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent) East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (94 per cent), Cloverdale (93 per cent), Panorama (96 percent) and South Surrey (92 per cent).

That’s about 93 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.2 per cent (92.8 per cent) from Jan. 20. First doses are at 95 which is up 0.6 per cent (94.4 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

The BCCDC does not break down booster doses by age group (except for 70-plus) or by community health services area, but overall, booster doses are up seven per cent in both Surrey and South Surrey/White Rock.

In Surrey, booster doses had hit 32 per cent by Jan. 25 (up from 25 per cent on Jan. 18). In South Surrey/White Rock, booster doses are at 49 per cent (up from 42 per cent).

That’s compared to 41.3 per cent provincewide as of Jan. 25.



