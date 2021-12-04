Booster doses for Surrey’s 70-plus population sees 50% jump since last week

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New this week in the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s regional COVID-19 surveillance dashboard is vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds, with about 1.7 per cent received their first dose as of this week.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group ase of Dec. 2 are: North Surrey (two per cent), Whalley (two per cent), Guildford (two per cent), West Newton (one per cent), East Newton (one per cent), Fleetwood (one per cent), Cloverdale (two per cent), Panorama (two per cent) and South Surrey (two per cent).

That’s about 1.7 per cent receiving their first dose. Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Monday (Nov. 29).

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have increased by about one per cent since last week, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Dec. 2 are: North Surrey (90 per cent), Whalley (93 per cent), Guildford (87 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent), East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (94 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 91.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (90.8 per cent) from Nov. 22. First doses are at 94.9 per cent, which is 0.1 per cent (94.8 per cent) from Nov. 22.

Provincewide as of Dec. 2, it was slightly lower with 87.9 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 91.2 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Dec. 2, 85.8 per cent have received both doses (up from 83.1 per cent by Nov. 18) and 89.2 per cent have had a single dose (up from 89 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Dec. 2 are: North Surrey (91 per cent), Whalley (94 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (96 per cent), East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (94 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 92.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.6 per cent (91.6 per cent) from Nov. 22. About 95.7 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.4 per cent (95.3 per cent) from Nov. 22.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 98 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 88.5 per cent by Dec. 2, and first doses are at 91.6 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96.1 per cent have had one dose (up from 96 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 92.3 have received both doses (up from 91.4 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (87 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent) East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (94 percent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s about 91.6 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.2 per cent (91.4 per cent) from Nov. 22. First doses are at 93.7 per cent, which is up 0.1 (93.6 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

In the last few weeks, third doses for those 70-plus started rolling out.

READ ALSO: B.C. ahead of schedule on COVID-19 booster campaign: health minister, Dec. 4, 2021

Broken down between the nine communities it is: North Surrey (37 per cent), Whalley (32 per cent), Guildford (42 per cent), West Newton (29 per cent), East Newton (34 per cent), Fleetwood (46 per cent), Cloverdale (52 per cent), Panorama (41 per cent) and South Surrey (58 per cent).

That’s about 41.2 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose, which is up more than four per cent (27.9 per cent) from Nov. 22. That’s about a 50-per-cent jump from the previous reporting period.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have increased slightly from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Nov. 21 to 27, the BCCDC reported 151 cases. For Nov. 14 to 20, there were 159 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains between one and five cases per 100,000 people, which decreased for the first time last week after months. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, parts of the eastern Fraser Valley are seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

Surrey was surpassed by Vancouver for the number of cases reported during that week, with 192 cases.

Surrey was followed by Abbotsford (144 cases), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (85), Langley (74), Mission (73), Burnaby (57), Tri-Cities (52), Richmond (35), South Surrey/White Rock (33), New Westminster (21), North Vancouver (20), Delta (14) and West Vancouver (10).

CoronavirusFraser Health