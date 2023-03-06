Bogus threat clears Surrey hotel

Surrey Mounties say an ‘unfounded’ threat, at roughly 3 p.m. March 4, resulted in a large police presence at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

A bogus threat cleared a Surrey hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Surrey Mounties say the “unfounded” threat, at roughly 3 p.m. March 4, resulted in a large police presence at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104 Ave.

According to a police-issued statement, the Surrey RCMP responded to “a call alleging a series of threats to safety for those inside” and “out of an abundance of caution” the hotel was temporarily evacuated.

Nearby roads were shut down while a full sweep was completed, with the help of Police Dog Services.

“Surrey RCMP was able to determine that there was not a legitimate threat, and hotel guests were able to return,” the statement reads. “Investigators will be continuing to investigate the origin of the report received.”



