Police still on scene at an historic garage at a Port Kells gas station Wednesday after a body was found inside following a fire on Oct. 21. Surrey RCMP say the body has not yet been removed due to concerns surrounding the structural integrity of the building. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Port Kells

Body still inside Surrey building two days after fire due to structural concerns

RCMP, fire investigations delayed ‘until the site is declared safe’

Surrey RCMP say a body found Monday after a fire at a Port Kells building has yet to be recovered due to the “structural integrity of the building.”

Fire crews first responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., at a gas station in the 8700-block of Harvie Road on Oct. 21. There is fire damage at the historic Bulman’s Garage, which has been a registered heritage site since Nov. 2, 1998.

On Wednesday afternoon, Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader that investigators have been unable remove the body from the building.

“Literally nobody can go in to investigate or recover the remains or anything,” he told the Now-Leader. “City engineers have come in and judged the structural integrity of the building. City engineers have said it’s not safe for anybody to be working in that area, and we need to ensure structural integrity before anybody can go in.”

SEE MORE: Body found after fire at Surrey gas station

RCMP are continuing to secure the area and control the scene until the go-ahead is given to enter the structure.

“At this point, it’s not us that would be making that call, it’s down to the professional services that they bring in to take down that building piece by piece,” said Wright.

Meantime, Wright said they have a “good idea” who the deceased individual is.

“We have contacted family,” he noted. “We can’t say 100 per cent for certain if that’s who is there yet.”

Several partners have been called in to assist, said Wright, including Surrey Fire Service, BC Coroners Service, Work Safe BC, Technical Safety BC, and structural engineers “to safely conduct their respective investigations.”

“Due to the structural integrity issue, those joint investigations have been delayed until the site is declared safe,” he added.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Get ready to ‘fall back’ again on Nov. 3, B.C. residents
Next story
Lower turnout for Langley’s voters in 2019

Just Posted

Body still inside Surrey building two days after fire due to structural concerns

RCMP, fire investigations delayed ‘until the site is declared safe’

Lower turnout for Langley’s voters in 2019

Early voting was up compared to 2015

B.C.’s best wheelchair curling teams to compete in Cloverdale this winter

The province is home to some of the world’s most decorated wheelchair curlers

Game-worn rugby jerseys auctioned in Surrey club’s ‘Ruck for the Cure’ fundraiser

Benefit for cancer society at Sullivan Heights Park and Beaverlodge clubhouse Saturday

OUR VIEW: Foreigners need to butt out of our elections

Canadians don’t need outsiders to tell us who to vote for

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

UPDATE: Charges pending after two teens pepper sprayed at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Witness of Abbotsford shooting recounts terrifying experience

He describes being caught between the gunmen and their intended target

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Olympian Brent Hayden returning to competition after seven years away

The 36-year-old has been training in Vancouver for several weeks

Most Read