Body recovered from Fraser River not suspicious: Delta police

Police were called to the 400-block of Audley Rd. on Annacis Island the morning of Friday, Aug. 16

Police say there appears to be nothing suspicious about the cause of death of a body found on the shore of Annacis Island last week.

According to a press release, Delta police were called to the 400-block of Audley Rd. around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 after a body was discovered along the shoreline of the Fraser River. The coroner was called subsequently to the scene and arrived at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Upon examination, an initial determination was made that the death did not appear to be suspicious. The Delta Fire Department attended the scene to assist in recovering the body.

Delta police confirmed the identity of the deceased and reached out to the Surrey RCMP in order to conduct the next of kin notification, which has since been completed.

The release notes the coroner’s office is also investigating this death, saying it has no further information to provide.



