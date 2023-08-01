Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

Body recovered at Crescent Beach in South Surrey late Monday afternoon

Cause of death not yet confirmed but ‘it does not appear suspicious’: RCMP

A body was recovered Monday (July 31) in Crescent Beach, after it washed up south of the guarded swim area.

A release from Crescent Beach Life Guarding Corporation (CBLG) noted that three lifeguards with CBLG assisted police after the body was found.

“Strong tides had washed over the nearby sandbars that afternoon and the body was found on the sliver of sand that remained at high tide in an area nearly a kilometre away from the two sections patrolled by lifeguards,” the release said.

“It is unknown how, when and where the person died.”

CBLG did not receive any reports of drowning before the body was found and only responded after multiple sirens were heard streaming toward the area.

Surrey RCMP confirmed they received a report of a body on the shoreline near the 12100-block of Beecher Street at 4:36 p.m. Monday (July 31).

“Upon attendance, a deceased person was located. The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it does not appear suspicious,” the Surrey RCMP said in an emailed statement.

“Officers are working with the BC Coroner Service to identify the deceased.”

Lifeguards ensure people swimming off of either side of Crescent Beach’s Sullivan Point remain safe from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every summer day until Labour Day (Mon. Sept. 5), the CBLG release said.

Last summer, lifeguards pulled nearly a dozen people out of the water and have already saved a handful of swimmers’ lives this summer, it noted.

