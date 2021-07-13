Damian Dutrisac went missing May 7 after his fishing boat capsized on the Fraser River. (Facebook photo)

Damian Dutrisac went missing May 7 after his fishing boat capsized on the Fraser River. (Facebook photo)

Body of missing Abbotsford fisherman Damian Dutrisac finally found

Dutrisac’s body was discovered July 12 in the Upper Sumas Mountain area of the Fraser River

The body of an Abbotsford man who went missing in early May has been found.

Damian Dutrisac was last seen May 7 after his fishing boat capsized on the Fraser River near the confluence of the Vedder River.

In a Facebook post July 13, his fiance Karyssa McLean said police told her his body was recovered around 9 a.m. July 12 from a sand and gravel quarry in the Upper Sumas Mountain area of the Fraser River.

“All our hard work and what seemed like endless days of searching has come to an end,” McLean wrote.

McLean thanked all those who helped look for Dutrisac, and said the sad discovery brings much-needed closure.

RELATED: GoFundMe campaign started for missing Fraser fisherman

RELATED: Boats search the Fraser River for missing Abbotsford fisherman

“I think we all needed this closure not only for our own peace of mind, but just to know our boy Damian is in a safe and comfortable place like he deserves to be,” she wrote.

McLean knew was day was coming and knew it would be difficult, but she said that having it real and official gives her a chance to heal.

”It’s going to be a very long road ahead of me. But I know at the end I’ll be with my love again, and I’ll marry you when I get to heaven,” she wrote. “You are the most perfect man to walk this earth. I know that’s where you will be waiting for me. Now heaven’s perfect angel.”

Dutrisac and friend Andrew Newton were fishing on the Fraser when their boat got snagged on something, and began to fill with water.

Newton was able to swim to shore and waited until a passing boater rescued him more than an hour later. Dutrisac, who wasn’t able to reach a life jacket before he was swept overboard, disappeared.

Water, ground and air searches by police, search and rescue and volunteers failed to locate him.

A GoFundMe to fund the search raised $10,380.

With files from Jennifer Feinberg

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

chilliwackRCMPSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination
Next story
Gen Z, millennials playing a significant part in the Great Resignation trend

Just Posted

Mike MacSorley, former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. Allegations of systemic racism and sexism are being levelled at former GM. (File photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Sexism, systemic racism allegations levelled at Cloverdale rodeo association

File photo
Surrey raises sewer utility rate charge

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) joined Premier John Horgan and other local mayors, MLAs, and dignitaries at an announcement Friday, July 9, about funding for transit and SkyTrain in Surrey. Cloverdale Chamber director Scott Wheatley welcomed the funding, but said Cloverdale has again been ignored as greater bus service is needed in the area. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Trudeau’s SkyTrain funding good news but Cloverdale needs bus service, Chamber says

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are to be offered in an air-conditioned bus on White Rock’s Marine Drive on July 14. (Tracy Holmes photo)
‘Vaccine bus’ to roll into White Rock’s East Beach