Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

Local RCMP and emergency personnel recovered the body of a 21-year-old Maple Ridge man near Harrison Lake on Tuesday (May 26).

According to Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson with the RCMP, on May 16, search efforts began for the man after he was last seen when he apparently fell into Silver Creek east of Harrison Lake. Police say he was camping with friends and presumed drowned.

Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP confirmed the body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon after police dispatched a helicopter and an underwater recovery team. District of Kent and Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers have been assisting throughout.

Cpl. Rail said adverse water and weather conditions hindered search efforts for several days. Though no criminality is suspected, Cpl. Rail said the B.C. Coroners Office and local RCMP are conducting further investigations.

The RCMP would like to remind those who wish to enjoy the outdoors to be prepared, careful and aware of their environments to prevent accidents.



adam.louis@ahobserver.com

