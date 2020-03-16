Body found on White Rock’s beach

Early indications are there is no risk to the public,

White Rock RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a report of a body found on White Rock beach this morning.

According to an RCMP news release issued at 3:21 p.m., a kayaker located the body of an adult man on the beach south of Vidal Street at approximately 10:15 a.m.

“The White Rock RCMP is attempting to confirm the identity of (the) man and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Early indications are there is no risk to the public,” the release states.

The release says BC Coroners Service is investigating the man’s “sudden death.”

Police say there is no further information for release.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. blasts decision to leave Canada-U.S. border open in COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Body found on White Rock’s beach

Early indications are there is no risk to the public,

Surrey mayor appeals to people’s ‘basic humanity’ to stop stockpiling, re-selling

‘We now recognize there are no safe places around the world,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

City of White Rock shuts down some civic facilities amid COVID-19 concern

Recreational programs also cancelled

Delta police investigating fatal collision in Tsawwassen

A 45-year-old woman from Delta was killed in an accident at about 6:10 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

No decision on postponing Cloverdale Rodeo yet or Cloverdale Market Days; Clovies postponed

Scott Wheatley postpones annual Clovie Awards; Rodeo and Market Days still up in the air

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Toilet paper re-seller sets up in Langley Costco parking lot

Social media abuzz at online images

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Most Read