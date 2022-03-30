Body found in wooden Langley area that of 29-year-old man

Police are at a vacant lot in the area of 208th Street and 74B Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A 29-year-old Langley man was the victim found in a vacant lot in Willoughby Tuesday just after lunchtime.

The Langley RCMP were called to 7400-block of 208 Street just after noon.

“Langley RCMP frontline officers attended and located a 29-year-old deceased man, of Langley,” said IHIT media relations officer Det. Cpl. Sukhi Desi.

They believe the dead man was killed on the property, and was not dumped there.

Based on the early findings of the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act.

The victim was known to the police, but was not believed to be active in the ongoing gang conflict, Desi said. There was believed to be no threat to public safety linked to the death.

She added that this killing is not believed to be linked to the death on March 25, the previous week, in a Walnut Grove hotel.

IHIT is in the early stages of the investigation and the area surrounding the scene was cordoned off.

The victim’s name has not been released, and the exact cause of death has not yet been officially determined by the BC Coroners Service, pending an autopsy.

Investigators were continuing to gather evidence Wednesday and complete priority tasks with the support of the Langley RCMP, the LMD Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Corners Service.

Desi said the officers were likely to finish up with the scene by the end of the day Wednesday, March 30.

“I want to assure the public that IHIT is well-resourced for all recent investigations. We have the support of our specialized policing partners, Lower Mainland Integrated (ITeams), and our dedicated homicide investigators,” Desi said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about his murder to contact IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

.

• READ MORE: IHIT also overseeing investigation of a suspicious death in Walnut Grove March 25

.

IHITLangleyLangley RCMP