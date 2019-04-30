No foul play suspected after body found in White Rock park

White Rock RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a park off Vidal Street Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Rob Dixon told Peace Arch News Tuesday that police discovered the body of a man at approximately 7:30 a.m., and that the cause of death is not being considered suspicious.

The body was found in a small public park on the 1500-block of Vidal Street.

One neighbour said he heard police in the area at approximately 7:30 a.m. The same neighbour said people have been camped in that park before, but that it is an infrequent occurrence.