Body found in South Surrey house following report of fire

Police say death of man found on Thursday is not considered suspicious

RCMP are continuing to investigate the death of a man discovered at a South Surrey residence following a report of a fire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Surrey RCMP have confirmed to Peace Arch News that a man was found dead following a report of a fire at a South Surrey residence Thursday afternoon (Oct. 15).

The investigation is continuing, but the death does not appear, at this point, to be the result of foul play.

Police were alerted shortly before 4 p.m. by members of the Surrey Fire Service, who discovered the body while attending to a report of a fire at a home in the 2900-block of 194 Street. There was no fire at the residence, police said.

The body was discovered inside the residence, and police say early indications are that the cause of death was “not suspicious.”

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit and the B.C. Coroner’s Service are currently conducting independent investigations, in collaboration with Surrey Fire Service, to determine cause of death, and whether any criminal activity was involved, a police spokeperson said.



