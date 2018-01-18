Delta police and fire crews recovering a body at Ladner Harbour Park on Jan. 17, 2018. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Body found in Ladner Harbour deemed not suspicious, Delta police say

The investigation remains ongoing

Delta police say they have found nothing suspicious in the death of the person who’s body was found near Ladner Harbour Park yesterday morning (Jan. 17).

A passerby walking their dog notified Delta police of a body in the water near Ladner Harbour Park. The body was recovered over the course of the morning and afternoon, with the help of Delta police, the Delta Fire Department and a New Westminster police boat.

Police have now confirmed the identity of the individual, but are currently in the process of notifying their next of kin.

The investigation remains ongoing, but police say they will not comment on the investigation unless new evidence comes to light.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
