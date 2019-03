The man’s body had been spotted by a boater earlier this week

Coquitlam RCMP say they are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in the Fraser River near the Port Mann Bridge.

The body was discovered by a boater on Tuesday at around 3:00 p.m., according to a news release, but Mounties could not access the area until the next day because of dangerous conditions on the water. Foul play is not suspected so far.

Police have not yet identified the man.



