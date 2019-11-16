Body found after SUV found fully-engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

IHIT has been called in to investigate

A burnt vehicle with a body inside was found in a field in northern Abbotsford on Nov, 15, 2019. Death is being treated as suspicious (Curtis Kreklau/Abbotsford News)

Homicide investigators have been called into Abbotsford after a body was found in a burnt-out SUV in an Abbotsford field late Friday.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle engulfed in fire in the 5300-block of Bates Road, where a burned body was found inside after the flames were doused.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has yet to provide any details on the probe.

More to come.

