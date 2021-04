It happened at 96 Avenue and 117B Street

A body was found after a fire in a basement suite in Surrey at 96 Avenue and 117B Street on Monday, April 5. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey fire crews say a body has been found in a basement suite after a fire broke out at 96 Avenue and 117B Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home, which has a produce store attached to it, at about 6 a.m.

More to come.



