Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

RCMP Major Crime unit is investigating an unusual pair of discoveries near the remote northern town of Dease Lake.

According to a RCMP press release, on July 19 police first responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Stikine River Bridge on Hwy 37, 55 km south of the town. Members located the pickup still ablaze with no one inside.

A passing motorist then advised investigators on scene they had just spotted what they believed to be a body at a nearby pullout.

Dease Lake RCMP located the second scene and discovered the body of a deceased male.

READ MORE: Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose

Police are not releasing details of the truck or the victim.

It’s unclear if these two incidents are related. The Dease Lake RCMP investigation is ongoing with the support of North District Major Crime Unit and E Division Major Crime unit. The B.C. Coroners Service is also in the early stages of its investigation.

Dease Lake RCMP are asking for any witnesses who were in the area or may have dash-cam footage to come forward. If you have any information call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, North District Major Crimes at 250-613-6744, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The approximate location of the body.

Previous story
UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, firefighters support Cloverdale boy’s lonely lemonade stand

Parker, 7, had few takers until Surrey first responders heard his call

Surrey Board of Trade fears SkyTrain expansion will impede other transit needs

‘We need transit improvements in all of Surrey,’ Anita Huberman says

TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

The proposed route could have eight stations

Public hearing set for two Surrey modular housing projects for homeless

Surrey council set to vote Monday on projects in Guildford, Whalley

North Delta Secondary teacher up for B.C. education award

Prabhjot Grewal is up for a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding New Teacher category

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

HISTORY: Surrey hoedowns and ‘moonlight dances’ were the place to be

Dancing, revelry united community members of all ages

Most Read