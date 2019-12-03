Anita Huberman. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Board of Trade calls on Province to ‘investigate’ if Surrey has adequate policing

Anita Huberman says provincial government must ensure adequate delivery of policing, firefighting service

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling on the provincial government for “immediate action” to ensure the city has adequate policing and firefighting service after council in a five-to-four vote approved the 2020 budget with no more hiring in either of the public safety departments despite Surrey growing by as many as 1,000 residents each month.

“They have no jurisdiction to flip the budget, per se, but at least they have a responsibility to ensure an adequate delivery of services for police and fire services as well so that our business community, our residents are not compromised,” board CEO Anita Huberman told the Now-Leader.

She said the board sent a letter to B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and the Policing and Security Branch “to investigate whether Surrey has an adequate level of policing.”

READ ALSO: Surrey’s top cop slams city’s budget

Huberman noted the provincial government is tasked with maintaining adequate and effective levels of law enforcement, as per the Police Act of B.C.

The city approved its controversial budget on Monday night.

The Surrey Board of Trade was among the many who made a presentation to the finance committee on Monday, prior to the budget being passed.

“We thought the City of Surrey budget needed to have an economic development focus and that includes public safety infrastructure investments,” Huberman said. “The budget passed without public safety infrastructure investments, so we were very disappointed with the approval of the budget, the way that it was.”

She said that as well as Farnworth she’ll also be contacting Liberal MLA Mike Morris, public safety critic and former minister in that portfolio as well, “to assess the situation.”

Toward perhaps intervening?

“Perhaps,” she said.

Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald warns the budget approved Monday will have a “detrimental effect” on policing “and on the health and wellness of our members and municipal support staff.”

“This disparity between resources and calls for service means we will have to review the services we provide,” McDonald said. “Unfortunately, this may necessitate the redeployment of personnel from proactive and community based programs, which we know have a positive impact on crime prevention, to our essential service, frontline policing.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp
Next story
Digital traffic signs in Surrey to help drivers make decisions about routes

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor and six councillors sit down for informal chat session in Cloverdale

McCallum and councillors visit Cloverdale Rec. Centre to chat with citizens about their concerns

Digital traffic signs in Surrey to help drivers make decisions about routes

Signs will give real-time information using Bluetooth technology

Board of Trade calls on Province to ‘investigate’ if Surrey has adequate policing

Anita Huberman says provincial government must ensure adequate delivery of policing, firefighting service

Surrey movers and shakers hear experts’ take on ‘smart development’

Panel at Urban Development Institute luncheon at the Civic Hotel discusses smart development, or smart growth

OUR VIEW: Surrey public’s budget input seems wasted

Did council demonstrate the wisdom of Solomon, or just waste a lot of concerned citizens’ time on Monday?

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Vaping suspensions for Abbotsford students increase 1500 per cent in 2018

Students “defiant” to anti-vaping strategies, underground sale and manufacture of vape juice prevalent

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Most Read