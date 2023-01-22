A BNSF train was stopped for nearly three hours on Saturday, blocking access in and out of Crescent Beach. (Don Pitcairn photo)

BNSF train blocks access in and out of Crescent Beach Saturday

South Surrey neighbourhood residents stuck for nearly 3 hours with train stoppage

Anyone wanting access in or out of Crescent Beach was out of luck for nearly three hours on Saturday.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe was stopped for more than two hours, from shortly after 10 a.m. until just after 1 p.m., blocking the two access points for nearly 400 properties.

Members of the Surrey Fire Service attended the scene, as their dispatch is notified if a train has been stopped and blocking access for 10 minutes, said Greg McRobbie, Surrey Fire Service assistant chief of operations.

They also reached out to the RCMP and BC Ambulance Service and sent a fire truck to the scene.

“We send the crews down there to do an assessment and come up with a plan should a medical emergency occur,” McRobbie noted.

Fortunately, there were no medical emergencies during the time the train was blocking access on Saturday, he said.

“We were notified of it at 10:24 a.m. and the train was cleared at 13:04.”

McRobbie said BNSF told firefighters that the train had gone into an emergency stop procedure that caused a mechanical issue with the train.

Residents in the area weren’t too surprised by the hours-long stoppage.

“It generally happens about once a year,” said South Surrey resident Don Pitcairn on Sunday, who noted an Amtrak (passenger) train was stuck behind the BNSF train as well.

“My wife’s friend (who lives in Crescent Beach) was supposed to come over for brunch and she couldn’t. What if you were going on vacation yesterday and had to get to the airport?”

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor pledges to ‘push harder’ for train safety after ‘emergency’ blocks access to Crescent Beach

He and other area residents are concerned about the lack of emergency access as well.

“Maybe BNSF should be the ones building a tunnel or another access,” Pitcairn said.

He said he has even found broken knuckles – parts of the train that can break when the train goes too fast around a curve – on the beach on more than one occasion.

He and South Surrey resident Erik Seiz both noted the train has to slow down to 10 miles an hour for the trestle bridge, something that can be difficult for long trains, like coal trains that are often 140-plus cars, on a track that curves so much like it does in the Crescent Beach area.

With such long trains, there’s often an engine in the front, in the middle and at the back, Seiz said, but the signal between the engines can get mixed or lost because of the terrain, and while a repeater tower was built to help, he suspected a signal interruption may have been the cause.

“I’m not sure what happened on Saturday but that has happened in the past,” he said.

“The outsized number of failures in Crescent Beach are all the result of the need for the train to slow down to the 10 mph limit required by the marina trestle. Because of this, there is a unique opportunity to reduce failures and increase safety for almost no cost,” Seiz said.

“If trains slowed to the trestle speed before the curve into Crescent Beach, all brake-related failures would happen before the trains reached the crossings.

This would add only two minutes of travel time, but greatly increase safety for residents and visitors. It would also increase reliable service for the railway,” Seiz said.

The Peace Arch News has reached out to BNSF about the incident but has not yet received any response.

