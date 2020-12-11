Bloody man with hands tied escapes home, leading to 12-hour police incident in Abbotsford

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)

An incident that began with reports of a man with his hands tied and covered in blood ended almost 12 hours later in Abbotsford on Thursday night (Dec. 10).

Abbotsford Police released more details Friday morning about the incident that was first reported Thursday afternoon, when police blocked off a portion of Clearbrook Road between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road.

Several members of the emergency response team (ERT) could be seen surrounding a house at 2369 Clearbrook Rd., calling for the occupants to surrender because they were under arrest.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police first responded at around noon Thursday, when reports came in that a man with his hands tied and covered in blood was seen running from the home.

Officers located him a short distance away, and he had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Bird said conflicting information from witnesses indicated that the suspects had returned to the home, while other information was that they had left the residence.

“To ensure there were no further victims, and identify suspects, the home was contained as investigators tracked down known occupants, spoke to the victim, witnesses and obtained a warrant,” Bird said in a press release.

Bird said among the ERT members on scene were patrol officers, the traffic and youth units, crisis negotiators and the Lower Mainland District police dog service unit.

She said at 11:30 p.m. detectives at obtained a warrant to search the residence, and the ERT used the armoured response vehicle’s telescope ram to get into the home.

A tactical robot and police dogs then searched the home, and found that no one was in the residence.

Bird said the victim was still in hospital Friday morning.

“The motive behind this assault is not known at this time and detectives are continuing their investigation,” she said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage or information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 604-859-5225.



