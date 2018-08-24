(Canadian Blood Services photo)

Blood drive in Surrey today amid ‘urgent need’ for donors across Canada

More than 22,000 donors are needed across Canada by Aug. 26

There is an “urgent need” for blood donations across the country right now, and a drive in Surrey today aims to help.

According to a Canadian Blood Services release, INC Church of Christ is hosting today’s event, through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.

The drive will take place at CBS’ Guildford clinic at 15285 101st Ave. from 11:35 to 4:35 p.m.

“The joint effort of INC members across Canada is one of many international campaigns of the INC’s socio-civic programs aimed to strengthen the bond between the congregations of the Church Of Christ and the communities in which they serve,” notes a CBS release.

More than 22,000 blood donors are needed across Canada by Aug. 26 in order to sustain the blood inventory required for the remaining summer season.

See also: Delta’s first responders answer the call for blood donations

See also: VIDEO: Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

According to the CBS, many donors are away on vacation or busy with various summer activities, making it challenging to collect blood during this time of year.

Another INC Church of Christ-hosted blood drive is taking place in Vancouver today, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 4750 Oak St.

