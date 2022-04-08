Blood donors needed in Surrey heading into the Easter long weekend

From April 13 to 23, there are more than 200 open appointments: Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is looking to fill more than 200 open appointments for blood donations in Surrey this month.

A public service announcement Friday (April 8) notes the fixed donor centre in Guildford, located at Unit C2 15285 101 Ave., has more than 200 appointments to fill between April 13 and 23.

In addition to blood donations, Canadian Blood Services says plasma, platelets and more potential stem cell donors are “immediately needed to support patients requiring lifesaving treatment.”

“While many Canadians are getting ready to enjoy the Easter long weekend, there are patients who need donors to give lifesaving blood and plasma. Canadian Blood Services is asking new and returning donors in Surrey to show up to help others.”

Canadian Blood Services says with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, “many Canadians have returned to a new normal during holiday weekends. Travel and family activities make it difficult for people to find time to donate, but the demand for blood and blood products never stops.”

Donations are by appointment only, but same-day appointments are available everyday at donor centres and community events across the country.

However, Canadian Blood Services says that if people have travelled to the United States in the past 14 days. they will not be eligible to donate until at least two weeks after returning.

Book now on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

blood donor