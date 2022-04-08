A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020.(Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020.(Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Guildford

Blood donors needed in Surrey heading into the Easter long weekend

From April 13 to 23, there are more than 200 open appointments: Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is looking to fill more than 200 open appointments for blood donations in Surrey this month.

A public service announcement Friday (April 8) notes the fixed donor centre in Guildford, located at Unit C2 15285 101 Ave., has more than 200 appointments to fill between April 13 and 23.

In addition to blood donations, Canadian Blood Services says plasma, platelets and more potential stem cell donors are “immediately needed to support patients requiring lifesaving treatment.”

“While many Canadians are getting ready to enjoy the Easter long weekend, there are patients who need donors to give lifesaving blood and plasma. Canadian Blood Services is asking new and returning donors in Surrey to show up to help others.”

Canadian Blood Services says with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, “many Canadians have returned to a new normal during holiday weekends. Travel and family activities make it difficult for people to find time to donate, but the demand for blood and blood products never stops.”

Donations are by appointment only, but same-day appointments are available everyday at donor centres and community events across the country.

However, Canadian Blood Services says that if people have travelled to the United States in the past 14 days. they will not be eligible to donate until at least two weeks after returning.

Book now on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

blood donor

Previous story
Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions
Next story
UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after plane crashes into lake near Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Aftermath of the fire that destroyed St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Whalley on July 19, 2021. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey church arsonist sentenced to four years in prison

Aaron Grim (left), George Gunnik, and Bryan Grim push Morgan Grim in the team’s new bed racer down 176A Street during the 42nd annual Cloverdale Bed Race in 2019. (Black Press file photo)
Bed Races to roll in May

Surrey Mounties are looking for three suspects after a Cloverdale liquor store was robbed March 15. (Photos: RCMP Handouts)
Mounties looking for three suspects in Cloverdale robbery

A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020.(Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Blood donors needed in Surrey heading into the Easter long weekend