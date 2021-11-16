Blood donations sought in Surrey today in wake of flooding in Fraser Valley

Canadian Blood Services has had to postpone or cancel donation events in hard-hit areas

Canadian Blood Services is appealing for blood donations at its Surrey clinic in the wake of flooding in the Fraser Valley this week.

The agency has been forced to postpone or cancel donation events in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and other areas, due to the heavy rainstorms that caused extensive floods and road closures in parts of B.C.

“For local residents who are able to travel to donate blood, we have opened our permanent site in Surrey at Unit C2, 15285 101 Avenue today (Tuesday) from 1 to 7:45 p.m.,” Canadian Blood Services says in an email.

“Blood donors are needed to fill over 60 open appointments” at the donor centre, in Guildford.

No walk-ins are allowed, due to pandemic protocols, so donors must first make an appointment by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or booking online, at blood.ca.

“While you may not have been affected by the storms, we all have a role to play in ensuring a strong blood supply for Canadian patients,” the CBS says.

Metro Vancouver-area residents can also help fill same-day and open appointments at the agency’s Oak Street donor centre, at 4750 Oak St., Vancouver.

Meantime, an end to the ban on gay and bisexual men from donating blood — promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015 — is set to be recommended within weeks in favour of new screening criteria based on sexual history and behaviour.

Canadian Blood Services is preparing to ask Health Canada to allow it to scrap questions about gender or sexuality, basing screening on higher-risk sexual behaviour instead. Potential donors could be asked if they have had multiple sexual partners, and about their sexual behaviour instead of their sexuality and gender.

CLICK HERE to read more in a story from The Canadian Press.



