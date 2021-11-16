Blood donations sought in Surrey today in wake of flooding in Fraser Valley

Canadian Blood Services has had to postpone or cancel donation events in hard-hit areas

Blood donation image on Canadian Blood Services' website.

Canadian Blood Services is appealing for blood donations at its Surrey clinic in the wake of flooding in the Fraser Valley this week.

The agency has been forced to postpone or cancel donation events in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and other areas, due to the heavy rainstorms that caused extensive floods and road closures in parts of B.C.

“For local residents who are able to travel to donate blood, we have opened our permanent site in Surrey at Unit C2, 15285 101 Avenue today (Tuesday) from 1 to 7:45 p.m.,” Canadian Blood Services says in an email.

“Blood donors are needed to fill over 60 open appointments” at the donor centre, in Guildford.

No walk-ins are allowed, due to pandemic protocols, so donors must first make an appointment by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or booking online, at blood.ca.

“While you may not have been affected by the storms, we all have a role to play in ensuring a strong blood supply for Canadian patients,” the CBS says.

Metro Vancouver-area residents can also help fill same-day and open appointments at the agency’s Oak Street donor centre, at 4750 Oak St., Vancouver.

Meantime, an end to the ban on gay and bisexual men from donating blood — promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015 — is set to be recommended within weeks in favour of new screening criteria based on sexual history and behaviour.

Canadian Blood Services is preparing to ask Health Canada to allow it to scrap questions about gender or sexuality, basing screening on higher-risk sexual behaviour instead. Potential donors could be asked if they have had multiple sexual partners, and about their sexual behaviour instead of their sexuality and gender.

CLICK HERE to read more in a story from The Canadian Press.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

blood donor

Previous story
BC STORM: Yarrow residents on evacuation order in Chilliwack
Next story
Surrey Police Service reveals new uniform

Just Posted

A vehicle rolls through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 during the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. The 2020 parade was cancelled and now the BIA has announced the 2021 parade has been officially cancelled. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights officially cancelled for 2021

The Citizen Santa Parade winds its way through Cloverdale Dec. 23, 2020. This year the Christmas convoy returns on Dec. 11. (Photo: Submitted)
Cloverdale Drive-thru Christmas parade to roll Dec. 11

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

The Surrey RCMP Classic basketball tournament involves close to 700 student-athletes in what has become a city championship, and certainly a barometer for future success in playoffs, held a few weeks later. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey school gyms have some bounce again as basketball season starts