A Canada Border Services Agency officer walks to a primary inspection booth at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Canada Border Services Agency officer walks to a primary inspection booth at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Blaine parent, who regularly crosses border, questions policy calling for kids’ quarantine

MP Findlay to raise concerns of South Surrey essential worker with minister

A Canadian man who lives in Blaine, Wash., and commutes to South Surrey for work, bringing with him his home-schooled children, is asking for clarity on border quarantine exemptions after being told his kids would have to isolate for 14 days unless they attend a Canadian school.

Dean Berkeley, who has been deemed an essential worker, routinely makes the trip north with his children. His kids, aged 10, 14, and 18, are home-schooled and have been doing their homework in Berkeley’s South Surrey office while he works.

Berkeley said since March he’s been crossing the border with his children without issue. However, last Friday, he was sent to secondary inspection, where an employee with the Public Health Agency of Canada told him that if he were to cross with his children, his kids would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Further, Berkeley said, the PHAC employee told him that his children would only be exempt from mandatory quarantine if they enrolled in a South Surrey or White Rock public school.

“That doesn’t make any damn sense to me,” Berkeley said, adding that he is immunocompromised. “Then they tell me that I can take my children to public school and they wouldn’t have to quarantine? Like, where the hell does that come from?”

Berkeley said putting his kids in public school would defeat the purpose of home-schooling his children, and would put his family at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

RELATED: Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

He said he asked the PHAC employee to show him, in writing, the rule that says he cannot bring his juvenile children into his office to work, in seclusion, on their homework. The employee did not provide the related document, he said.

“She couldn’t provide me in writing that I couldn’t do this, so guess what, it doesn’t exist,” Berkeley said, adding that he ultimately crossed the border with his children on Friday and returned to the U.S. after his shift.

“If they want to call the RCMP and visit me in my office, I welcome it. Nobody showed up. I went on with my day and moved on.”

Berkeley said he contacted South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay about his situation.

Findlay told PAN that she looked into the issue and reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada for clarity.

PHAC provided Findlay and her team the details on group exemptions from quarantine.

“Basically, there’s no mention of children for somebody, like himself, who I understand is an essential worker and is crossing back and forth every day,” Findlay said. “I think, frankly, his unique situation was simply not contemplated in the legislation. The kids don’t come within any of their exemption definitions.”

Findlay said the challenge with making all-encompassing regulations is that some niche situations are not addressed.

“It seems there are always unique circumstances, naturally, that a particular family or a particular person doesn’t fit within. And the rules really aren’t set up for the exemptions, they’re set up for the majority,” Findlay said.

Findlay said her next step will be raising the issue with the minister in charge of the file.

“The only thing we can do is try and plead his unique specific case to the minister who might be willing to give some sort of ministerial exemption. I’m not at all sure of that. That’s our only recourse because the kids don’t come within their definitions.”

Contacted Monday, the PHAC has not yet responded to a request for comment.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CanadaCoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. health authority isn’t effectively managing cybersecurity threat on medical devices: audit
Next story
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

Just Posted

Travis Selje. (Submitted photo)
Witness testifies driver was doing up to 180 km/h, another says she ‘seemed to be intoxicated’

The trial of Rituraj Kaur Grewal, the woman accused in the 2017 traffic crash in Cloverdale that killed Surrey teen Travis Selje, is underway

A scene from “Some People Have to Suffer,” a 1976 documentary movie that focuses on the sewage concerns of Bridgeview-area residents of Surrey. (Photo: National Film Board of Canada)
Film about ’70s-era Surrey sewage concerns posted for public viewing

Bill Vander Zalm and others in ‘Some People Have to Suffer,’ on NFB website starting Feb. 12

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey for the upcoming season. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Cold snap causes concern for South Surrey homeless population

Shelters are running at capacity, COVID-19 restrictions adding stress to system

Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland this week

Watch out for Wednesday night in some areas where wind chill values could approach minus 20

A Canada Border Services Agency officer walks to a primary inspection booth at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Blaine parent, who regularly crosses border, questions policy calling for kids’ quarantine

MP Findlay to raise concerns of South Surrey essential worker with minister

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley resident Carrie MacKay was happy to share the news (L) that she was leaving the ICU at Abbotsford hospital after a struggle with the COVID-19 virus that has kept her apart from her beloved dog, Fender (R) (Facebook images)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland woman chronicles COVID-19 battle

Carrie MacKay just got out of the ICU and is ‘super excited’

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

Most Read