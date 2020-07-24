(The Canadian Press)

Black box data of Ukraine plane shot down by Iran analysed by investigators

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says a team of international investigators has completed a preliminary analysis of the data from the flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down by Iran in January.

The black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 arrived in Paris earlier this week.

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

TSB chair Kathy Fox says this initial review of the data is an important milestone, but she stressed the investigation is far from over.

Fox says she knows families are seeking answers about why Iran’s military fired two missiles at the passenger jet on Jan. 8 shortly after take-off from the Tehran airport and that they are eager to learn what data was recovered.

The TSB says international agreements prevent the TSB from sharing any specific information, but Canada is urging Iran to release factual information from the recorders as soon as possible.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal
Next story
Parks board closes ‘trouble spots’ at Cultus Lake amid concerns of COVID-19 spread

Just Posted

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Dream Lottery home up for grabs in Morgan Creek

South Surrey prize home part of latest BC Children’s Hospital Foundation lotto

Surrey student’s science fair project aimed at helping fight wildfires

Grade 12 student Robin Yadav uses drone technology to take visual information of fires

Cyclist dies after ‘losing control’ of bike, Surrey RCMP look for ‘Good Samaritan’ who called 911

Police say the person called 911 using victim’s phone, spoke to BC Ambulance Service

Man sentenced for stabbing in Abbotsford has new charge in Surrey

Tanner Fox charged with aggravated assault from January 2020

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Parks board closes ‘trouble spots’ at Cultus Lake amid concerns of COVID-19 spread

Officials erect barrier fencing at popular gathering spots for youth, ready to issue to $200 fines

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

Vandals targeting Abbotsford swing sets

Swings in playgrounds around central Abbotsford have been damaged on five occasions

Woman seriously injured after being pushed onto tracks, getting trapped under SkyTrain

Police believe a man pushed the woman during an altercation

Most Read