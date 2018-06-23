Black bear spotted in Surrey neighbourhood

Joe Wu captured photos of the animal wandering in Fraser Heights

A black bear was reportedly spotted wandering through a Surrey neighbourhood Friday evening.

Joe Wu was driving near 156 Street and 104 Avenue, at 5:52 p.m., when he saw the animal.

“Very surprised,” Wu told Peace Arch News Saturday. “He was running across 156 Street and 104 Avenue. Almost hit it. And then I just drive there to make sure I spot a bear, not a dog.”

Wu said he took photographs of the bear from inside his car.

He said the animal was not threatening, and appeared to be searching for food.

A Ministry of Environment and Climate Change public affairs officer told PAN Saturday that he would look into the reported sighting.

“People sometimes just post them on Facebook and that’s all the news there is to it. Unless this thing got into trouble and caused a conflict of some sort…” the spokesperson said. “Let me find out if there’s anything to it.”

 

A bear was reportedly spotted in Surrey. (Joe Wu photo)

