Shari Green is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in South Surrey-White Rock for the 2019 election. Contributed photo

Bid launched for South Surrey-White Rock Conservative nomination

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green wants to campaign for South Surrey-White Rock seat

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green is seeking to run for the federal Conservatives in South Surrey-White Rock in 2019.

Green, now a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident, announced her bid for the candidacy Monday afternoon in a Facebook post on Monday.

In the posting announcing her campaign for the nomination, Green says “2019 can’t come soon enough and I will be sending a message to (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau – we are coming to take our seat back.”

Mayor in Prince George for three years starting in 2011, following a three-year term as city councillor, Green opted not to run for a second term, choosing instead to campaign, unsuccessfully, to become the federal Conservative candidate for Cariboo-Prince George.

Latterly, a member of the South Surrey-White Rock Conservative electoral district association, Green supported then-South Surrey-White Rock MP and former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts, until Watts resigned her seat last September for an unsuccessful bid to become BC Liberal leader.

Federal Liberal Gordon Hogg was subsequently elected MP for the riding in a December byelection.

According to her website launching her campaign, sharigreen.ca, Green is a consultant for companies seeking advice on local government zoning and official community plans and is president of the Cedars Society, which promotes education and access to treatment for those suffering from addiction.

Previous story
Hells Angels procession through Peninsula catches eyes
Next story
Surrey mom haunted by thought son was killed over soccer ball

Just Posted

Surrey third-grader comes out to offer face for pro-SOGI rally

Michael Boyd’s grandmother says school district has been ‘awesome’

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Cloverdale’s murals are disappearing, but the stories will live on, says art teacher

As renovations threaten 20-year-old murals, we take a look back at the program that created them

‘I’d be in prison in China’: Surrey filmmaker shines light on a ‘message in a bottle’ story in native country

Leon Lee’s latest work, ‘Letter from Masanjia,’ featured at Vancouver’s DOXA fest in May

Bid launched for South Surrey-White Rock Conservative nomination

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green wants to campaign for South Surrey-White Rock seat

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Manslaughter conviction for 2015 killing nets 19 more months of jail

Shiloh Davidson pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in connection with death of Joe Zecca

Most Read