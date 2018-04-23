Bid launched for South Surrey-White Rock Conservative nomination

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green wants to campaign for South Surrey-White Rock seat

Shari Green is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in South Surrey-White Rock for the 2019 election. Contributed photo

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green is seeking to run for the federal Conservatives in South Surrey-White Rock in 2019.

Green, now a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident, announced her bid for the candidacy Monday afternoon in a Facebook post on Monday.

In the posting announcing her campaign for the nomination, Green says “2019 can’t come soon enough and I will be sending a message to (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau – we are coming to take our seat back.”

Mayor in Prince George for three years starting in 2011, following a three-year term as city councillor, Green opted not to run for a second term, choosing instead to campaign, unsuccessfully, to become the federal Conservative candidate for Cariboo-Prince George.

Latterly, a member of the South Surrey-White Rock Conservative electoral district association, Green supported then-South Surrey-White Rock MP and former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts, until Watts resigned her seat last September for an unsuccessful bid to become BC Liberal leader.

Federal Liberal Gordon Hogg was subsequently elected MP for the riding in a December byelection.

According to her website launching her campaign, sharigreen.ca, Green is a consultant for companies seeking advice on local government zoning and official community plans and is president of the Cedars Society, which promotes education and access to treatment for those suffering from addiction.